Johor committed to helping companies expand EV charging station network

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government is committed to assisting electric vehicle (EV)-related companies in increasing the number of charging stations in the state.

Johor Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Lee Ting Han said this is in line with the state government’s green technology development aspiration under the Maju Johor 2023 vision.

On behalf of the state government, he expressed gratitude to US automaker Tesla for choosing Johor as the site of its second Supercharger station in Malaysia, which will attract more Tesla vehicle users to the state.

“Based on the company’s data, Johor has the second largest Tesla user group in Malaysia after Kuala Lumpur. That is among the factors why they have chosen to locate their charging station here.

“I believe this will boost the number of Tesla vehicle owners, including those from Singapore, who visit Johor,” he told reporters after the launch of the Tesla Supercharger Station at Sunway Big Box shopping mall here today, which was officiated by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Lee said besides Tesla, there are other players in the EV sector including Petronas’ subsidiary Gentari and Yinson Holdings; hence the state government will assist them as well to expand the EV charging station network.

Asked on the possibility of Tesla setting up charging stations in other parts of Johor, Lee said the matter is still at the proposal stage.

He said Tesla will hold discussions with the local authorities in Pasir Gudang, Iskandar Puteri and Kulai to identify areas frequented by the EV car owners. -Bernama