Johor considers redeveloping TUTA flats

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government is considering redeveloping the four-decade-old Taman Ungku Tun Aminah (TUTA) low-cost flats here, which are plagued by various problems.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor (pix) said it would cost an estimated RM26.3 million to resolve all maintenance issues and redevelop the 44-block flats.

“For example, for one block alone we need to spend over RM1.8 million for the 72 housing units, so each unit would incur costs of within RM25,000 and the cost is like building a new home.

“The second choice we have is for us to do rejuvenation...we demolish some flats and build new ones, and if they are redeveloped, they can last for the next 40 years. If it costs RM1.8 million for just one block, there will also likely be leaks in terms of piping and so on...,“ he told reporters after attending the Johor Bersih plogging activity at the flats today.

He said the state government will at the same time carry out a pilot project to maintain one block of flats, that is Block 16, which has the worst issues affecting the roof and ceiling, wiring and drainage.

Mohd Jafni said this pilot project, under the Iskandar Puteri City Council’s (MBIP) corporate social responsibility (CSR) involves 72 units in the block.

“The pilot project at said block will likely commence in October and is expected to be completed at the end of this year. When completed, the pilot project will serve as an example for the government from the aspect of costs that is how much it needs to spend on a block with 72 units, and whether it is worth it to spend so much or not,“ he said.

He said at the time that the federal government was expected to provide special allocations for the purpose of maintaining public flats that are over 40 years old in the state.

He also said as many as 70 per cent of management corporations (MC) in public flats were found to be facing problems in collecting maintenance charges.

“With only 20 to 30 per cent of owners paying, they (MC) cannot continue community management there, and there are even public flats without MC, so that is why the federal government needs to allocate a special budget for public flats of over 40 years old which are critical,“ he added. - Bernama