Johor contributes RM200,000 for 2023 Chingay Parade

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government today announced a contribution of RM200,000 to the Johor Bahru Tionghua Association to organise this year’s Chingay Parade.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi hoped that the event would be organised on a grand scale this year after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chingay parade was held last year, but as a closed-door event and held on a small scale, he said when speaking at a Chinese New Year open house hosted by the association at Wisma Tiong Hua, here today.

Last year, the Chingay Parade was allowed with strict adherence to physical distancing and wearing of face masks, as well as the involvement of not more than 100 participants.

The 7.8-kilometre Chingay parade is a religious and cultural event of the Chinese community that has been held in Johor Bahru since 1870 and includes a procession of beautifully decorated floats. - Bernama