Johor cops bust drug trafficking syndicate, seize RM4.3m worth of drugs

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police crippled a drug trafficking syndicate after arresting four local men and seizing various types of drugs worth RM4.3 million in three separate raids in Kluang on Monday (July 17).

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the suspects aged between 22 and 30 years old were detained during a special operation conducted by the state Narcotics Crime Investigation Department from 6.20 pm to 9.45 pm.

He said the syndicate, believed to have been active since April, used a double-storey terrace house to store drugs allegedly to be distributed to nightclubs.

He said this in a media conference at the Johor Contingent Headquarters, here, today.

Police seized 54.33 kg of ecstasy powder; 7,923 Erimin 5 pills; ketamine (1.22 kg); marijuana (346 g) and ecstasy pills (6,564) as well as six vehicles worth RM432,000, jewellery (RM12,339) and RM11,000 cash, Kamarul Zaman said.

He also said three of the suspects tested positive for ketamine and one of them was found to have a criminal record.

The suspects are being remanded for seven days from July 18 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama