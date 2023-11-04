Johor cops confirm infant injured in fall, not abused

PASIR GUDANG: Police have confirmed that there were no elements of abuse involving a 10-month-old boy found with injuries at his babysitter’s house in Taman Kota Masai here in February.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said investigations revealed that the baby suffered a bump on the forehead and redness on both cheeks after falling onto the ground.

“We received a report from the baby’s 27-year-old father saying he had sent his son to the babysitter, a 41-year-old local woman, at 9 am on Feb 23.

“At 5 pm on the same day, the baby’s mother received a call from the babysitter informing her that the infant had fallen onto the ground and sustained injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Suhaimie said the baby was then sent to Hospital Sultan Ismail for treatment and a check-up, which showed that he sustained minor injuries to the left side and top of his head due to the fall.

“There were no signs on the baby’s body to show he was beaten, and the infant was also cheerful, interactive and stable.

“Investigations also showed that the infant was sent to the babysitter’s house in Taman Kota Masai, and not to a childcare centre as alleged,” he added.

He said the investigation papers had been submitted to the Johor deputy public prosecutor’s office. However, the case was classified as no further action as no elements of abuse, neglect, or abandonment were found.

On Feb 23, a woman uploaded three photos of the baby on Twitter, along with claims that he was abused at his babysitter’s home. The photographs went viral and garnered various reactions from netizens. - Bernama