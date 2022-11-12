Johor cops deny claims of kidnappings, organ sale

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Bahru Selatan (JBS) district police today denied allegations of kidnappings and the sale of human organs to hospitals in Johor in October.

Its police chief, ACP Raub Selamat said a police report was received at about 12.27 am yesterday (Saturday) regarding a defamatory video that was uploaded through a social media account.

“The statement is false and slanderous, and we did not receive any reports related to kidnappings and sale of organs as alleged in the posting.

“As such, the public is advised not to be deceived and not to spread any unverified statement,” he said in a JBS district police Facebook post today.

Earlier, an 11-second video clip had gone viral on the Tik Tok platform alleging kidnappings and selling of human organs to hospitals in Johor since early October.

Raub said the case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which is punishable with a maximum fine of RM50,000, a one-year jail term or both upon conviction.

In addition, the offence is also subject to legal action under Section 505 (B) of the Penal Code, which is a maximum of two years imprisonment, a fine or both. - Bernama