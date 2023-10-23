Johor cops detain women’s toilet peeping Tom

PASIR GUDANG: Police detained a man for allegedly spying on a woman in the women’s toilet of a supermarket in Taman Bukit Dahlia here yesterday.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said in the 11 am incident, the 23-year-old man was nabbed after being apprehended by members of the public.

“The man had no prior criminal record and the case is being investigated under Section 377D of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sohaimi said the police would apply for a remand order against the suspect at the Johor Bahru Court today to enable further investigations into the case to be carried out.

Yesterday, a two-minute and 11-second video recording showing a hijab-clad man being caught by members of the public for entering the women’s toilet in a supermarket went viral on social media.-Bernama