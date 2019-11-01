Johor cops investigating Facebook post defaming PH candidate

PONTIAN: Johor police are investigating a report lodged against a Facebook account owner for allegedly defaming Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the upcoming Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election, Karmaine Sardini (pix).

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said Pontian District police headquarters received the report on Oct 29.

He said investigations would be conducted under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“We are in the process of identifying the owner of the Facebook account and once the person is identified we will obtain a remand order on the suspect to facilitate investigations,“ he told a press conference at the Pontian IPD, here today.

The by-election for Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat will be held on Nov 16. Nomination day will be tomorrow and early voting on Nov. 12

The Tanjung Piai seat fell vacant after its incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, who was also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, died on Sept 21 due to heart complications.

In the 14th general election (GE14), Dr Md Farid of PH won the seat after polling 21,255 votes to defeat Datuk Dr Wee Jeck Seng of Barisan Nasional (20,731 votes) and PAS candidate Nordin Othman (2,962 votes). — Bernama