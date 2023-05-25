Johor cops open investigation paper on planned sex party

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have opened an investigation paper in connection with a poster that went viral recently about a sex party that will allegedly be held next month.

Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the investigation paper regarding the case had been opened under Section 292 (e) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Johor police detected a viral poster on social media promoting a sex party. Police have issued a stern warning against the party organiser to discontinue and cancel the event.

“We will also continuously monitor any illegal events and take strict action if there is a violation of the law,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Kamarul Zaman urged those with information regarding the matter to contact the Johor police hotline at 07-221 2999.

He also advised the public not to make any speculation on the matter as it could cause public unrest.

On Tuesday (May 23), the state government warned all parties not to organise any programme that encourages people to commit immoral activities while state Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid requested the public’s cooperation in helping to prevent such activities from happening in the state. - Bernama