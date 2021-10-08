Johor cops probe fake documents on foreign currency exchange

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor police are investigating a scam using a fake letter of undertaking to conduct foreign exchange of US dollars to Malaysian using the name of Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ), Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

State police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said the investigation was conducted following a report by the Head of the Media Unit of the Johor Royal Press Office at 7 pm yesterday.

He said initial investigation found that the document was issued by a local woman with the title of ‘Datuk Seri’.

“The woman claimed that she was given the mandate by Tunku Ismail to carry out the currency exchange transactions with a value of US$200 billion and US$5 trillion to Ringgit Malaysia.

“The transaction also involved the use of a bank account registered under a man’s name,” he said in a statement today.

Ayob Khan said checks conducted at the website www.istiadat.gov.my found the woman did not have a “Datuk Seri” title and that she was a suspect in a Bank Of Tokyo draft fraud case in 2011.

Apart from that, checks also revealed that a local man, who is a lawyer, is a proxy in the case, he added.

He said police are tracing the individuals concerned and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He also advised the public not to be easily duped by any individuals who claim to have a good relationship with the Johor palace without checking.- Bernama