Johor cops raid four locations, seize drugs worth RM1.75m

JOHOR BARU: Police arrested nine men and seized drugs worth RM1.75 million in four separate raids in Muar and the city on Tuesday (July 23) and last Friday (July 26).

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamaruddin Md Din said the men, including an Indonesian citizen, are between the ages of 20 and 46, while the drugs were estimated to be able to cater to a total of 72,098 drug users.

“During the first raid between 11am and 1.30pm at the Fishermen’s Jetty in Sakai Laut, Muar, on Tuesday, the Muar District Police Headquarters (IPD) Narcotics Crime Investigation Division (NCID) together with the Muar National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) detained a 37-year-old man.

“During the investigations, police seized 10,800 ecstasy pills, 8,174 gms of syabu and 4,970 eramine 5 pills worth RM753,250 and a Perodua Myvi car,“ he told reporters here today.

Kamaruddin said in a second raid in Taman Melati, Muar, on the same day and time, the Muar NCID and Muar AADK arrested a 44-year-old local man and a 46-year-old Indonesian man who were believed to be part of the same syndicate in the first raid.

He said police seized 10,962 ecstasy pills and 11 gms of syabu worth RM275,150, as well as a Proton Iswara car from them.

He said in a third raid by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department of the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters at Setia Tropical here last Friday, police arrested five local men between the ages of 20 and 28, and seized 3,098 gms of shabu worth RM154,900 and a Volkswagen car from them.

“The last raid took place in Taman Adda Heights here on the same day, where police arrested a 27-year-old man and seized 11,400 gms of shabu worth RM570,000 from him. Police also seized a Perodua Myvi and a Honda Dash motorcycle from the man,” he said.

Kamaruddin said investigations are being conducted into the supply of the drugs and the extent of the men’s involvement in the distribution activities.

All of them are currently being remanded to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama