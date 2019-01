JOHOR BARU: The Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, has thanked Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad following the latter’s audience with the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, at Istana Bukit Serene on Thursday.

Tunku Ismail tweeted that he hoped that both parties can work together and move forward for the nation’s betterment.

“Assalamualaikum @chedetofficial. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank you for visiting Johor to ‘menghadap’ Ayahanda DYMM Tuanku Sultan.

“I hope we can work together and move forward for the nation’s betterment. All the best and wishing you well, Sir. Salam ikhlas, Ismail Ibrahim,” he tweeted on his official Twitter, HRH Crown Prince of Johor, today.

Tunku Ismail also tweeted the picture of Sultan Ibrahim personally driving Dr Mahathir to the Senai International Airport in a first-generation Proton Saga bearing the registration number PROTON 1.

Dr Mahathir had presented the car to the sultan’s father, Almarhum Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ismail, in 1985. — Bernama