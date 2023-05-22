Johor Customs find ganja hidden among Hari Raya cookies and nuts at courier company

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Customs Department stumbled upon a drug syndicate believed to have been using courier services to distribute drugs by packing the drugs in containers used for packing Hari Raya cookies and nuts, on April 11.

Johor Customs director Misbahudin Parmin said initially two suspicious looking men, aged 27 and 29, and believed to be members of the syndicate were detained at 12.05pm.

Subsequently, the department raided the premises of a courier company and house on the same day before finding ganja that was believed to be ready to be couriered to Sarawak.

“Nine parcels containing 10 slabs of ganja was found hidden among Hari Raya biscuits and nuts at the premises of the courier company. During the second raid at a house, slabs of packed and non packed ganja was found. The total amount of ganja seized at both locations weighed 24kg,” he told reporters here today.

In an unrelated case, Customs seized 7,242 cans and bottles of alcoholic drinks worth RM230,000 and believed to have been smuggled in from Europe and China after raiding a premises at the Gelang Patah Industrial area in Iskandar Puteri on April 17.

“There was no one at the premises during the raid. Duty was not paid for the branded alcoholic drinks found at the premises,” said Misbahudin. -Bernama