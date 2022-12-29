Johor Customs uncovers new tactic to smuggle cigarettes

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has detected a new tactic by a cigarette smuggling syndicate using modified containers to export to Australia, following a seizure of white cigarettes worth RM428,000 during an inspection at Johor Port on Dec 9.

Its director, Mushabudin Parmin said all the cigarettes, weighing 342.4 kilogrammes were found in a special compartment on the floor of a container.

It is believed that they were first smuggled from other countries, including Malaysia, before being sent to Australia, he added.

Mushabudin said the use of modified containers is the latest modus operandi for drug smuggling.

“A detailed check on the 40-foot container along with the delivery agent and the company’s representative found a number of white cigarettes hidden in a special space on the floor of the modified container along with 20 tissue pallets.

“The white cigarettes were smuggled into Malaysia and temporarily stored there before being exported. We cannot identify the exact location of these smuggled cigarettes and are conducting an investigation,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Following that, a local man, 35, was arrested to assist in the investigation under Section 135 (1) of the Customs Act 1967.

In a separate case, Musbahudin said the Sungai Pulai Enforcement Division team seized six containers of scrap metal worth RM380,000 believed to be smuggled to East Asian countries at Port Klang, Selangor, on Dec 5.

“Checks on the declaration customs form found that the goods have been declared as copper items. However, upon close inspection, the container was found to contain scrap metal, suspected of not having a valid export permit,“ he said.

The case is being investigated under Sections 133 (1) (a) and 135 (1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967. - Bernama