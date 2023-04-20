Johor declares Monday as additional public holiday

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has declared Monday (April 24) as an additional public holiday in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) said this declaration was made in accordance with Sections 8 and 9 of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369).

“With the consent of His Majesty the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, we are glad to announce that the Johor state government has agreed to declare April 24, 2023 (Monday) as an additional public holiday.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to convey my Hari Raya Aidilfitri greetings, Maaf Zahir dan Batin. Be careful on the road and may everyone have a safe journey back to their hometowns,” he said in a statement today.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the federal government had decided to declare either Friday (April 21) or Monday as an additional public holiday, depending on the date of 1 Syawal.

Since Jan 1, 2014, Johor has fixed Fridays and Saturdays as its weekly rest days. - Bernama