Johor DID faces challenge in installing water pumps due to river water level

BATU PAHAT: Installing mobile water pumps has been a challenge for the Johor Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) as the river water is still at a dangerous level, especially in the Batu Pahat district here.

Its director Azren Khalil said the department needs to ensure that the river water does not overflow the bank and that the location to install the mobile pump is suitable.

As of this morning, he said four of the 14 water stations in the Batu Pahat district are still at a dangerous level, namely the Bekok Dam, Sungai Simpang Kiri in Seri Medan and Parit Sulong and Sungai Senggarang here.

He added that a total of 15 pumps have been installed in Batu Pahat, namely four pumps at the Kuala Senggarang water gate, Parit Bintang (two), Parit Jambul (two) and one each at Parit Londang, Parit Asam Kumbang, Parit Lapis, Parit Sulong, Sungai Kajang, Parit Separap, Botanical Garden in Seri Medan, some of which were installed in 2011.

“These pumps are used to dump water into the river or the sea but as long as the water level exceeds the riverbanks, we will not pump because it defeats the purpose.

He said, that 31 mobile pumps were also installed in the districts of Mersing, Johor Bahru, Tangkak, Muar, Pontian and Kota Tinggi to address the flood water situation in Johor.

He said the pump with a capacity of between five and 20 cusec (cubic feet per second) will operate to pump water for four hours and will be ‘rested’ for one hour to ensure the engine does not overwork.

With the use of this mobile pump, he expects the flood water to recede within two weeks to a month in Batu Pahat, Johor.

Azren said the placement of these mobile pumps will have an impact on reducing flood water levels in Batu Pahat, especially in low-lying areas.

So far, he said the flood situation in Batu Pahat has started to show a decreasing trend even though there are still areas that are starting to flood due to the movement of flood water from upstream areas and the situation of the floodwater level is getting under control compared to the beginning of the flood on Feb 28.

As of 8 am today, the State Disaster Management Committee informed that the number of flood victims in Johor recorded a total of 42,638 people with Batu Pahat recording the highest number with 39,870 flood victims. - Bernama