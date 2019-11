JOHOR BARU: A Johor Department of Environment (DOE) officer was today charged at the sessions court here over four counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM7,200 three years ago.

Shamsul Adli Mohd Ali, 42, however pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read by the interpreter before Judge Faiz Dziyauddin.

According to the charge sheet, the accused who was a control officer of the department at that time, received the money via the account of a company he owned from an individual with links to his official duties for four times from Dec 1, 2016 to June 13, 2017.

He was found committing the offences under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term not exceeding two years or fine or both.

Earlier, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Ikhwan Ihsan Jalaluddin asked the court to impose bail of RM8,000 for each offence.

However, the accused’s lawyer Mohd Fazaly Ali Mohd Ghazaly appealed for the bail to be reduced as Shamsul Adli is a father of two and is still supporting the family.

The judge later allowed bail at RM20,000 for all the charges in one surety.

The case will be rementioned on Dec 22. — Bernama