Johor DOE probing cause of odour pollution in Ulu Tiram

JOHOR BAHRU: The Department of Environment (DOE) is investigating the actual cause of the odour pollution at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Tiram, Kampung Sungai Tiram here.

Johor DOE director Dr Mohd Famey Yusoff said an initial investigation revealed no traces of illegal dumping or scheduled waste discharges at any premises nearby.

He said the monitoring conducted by the investigation team from DOE together with the Hazardous Materials Unit (HAZMAT) and Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) also revealed that the air quality and samples from the village’s water pipes and rivers were normal.

Mohd Famey said DOE has not yet been able to determine the cause, so the local investigation will be continued by the team from DOE.

“We are using drones to determine if it is illegal dumping or discharges at the factories. However, the investigation and monitoring is continuing,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Famey said DOE was also investigating an illegal used cooking oil processing factory in the village, which was initially suspected of being involved in the pollution following the discovery of barrels.

However, he said the investigation revealed that the affected factory was not involved as no trace of illegal dumping or scheduled waste was found and the water pipeline near the factory was not connected to the river.

Dr Mohd Famey said the MBPG had taken steps to seal the factory for illegal operation.

On Aug 1, twenty-four students and two canteen workers at SK Sungai Tiram, Ulu Tiram here experienced dizziness and vomiting due to chemical odour pollution in the school at 3.13 pm.

Two teachers at the school also experienced dizziness due to the same problem. - Bernama