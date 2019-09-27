Johor DOE sets up unit in Pasir Gudang

JOHOR BARU: The Johor Department of Environment (DOE) has set up a unit in Pasir Gudang near here to ensure that the community gets the best service, especially after having to put up with two incidents of pollution this year.

Its director Mohd Famey Yusoff said with the unit located at Menara Aqabah in the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council, the response time to complaints from the local community would be faster.

“Officials in this unit will be on standby in the area. So, if there are schools that face problems, they (the schools) will be in direct contact with the unit. It will take 10 to 15 minutes to get to the schools ... so the response time is much more quicker.

“This is the government’s effort to provide its best service to the people in Pasir Gudang,” he said, adding that previously DOE personnel from Johor Baru could take up to an hour, depending on the traffic conditions, to get to Pasir Gudang.

He was speaking to reporters after witnessing representatives of 16 companies handing over gas sensors to 20 “adopted” schools in the Pasir Gudang district at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pasir Gudang yesterday.

He added that 64 companies had also agreed to supply gas detectors to 111 schools affected by the Sg Kim pollution in March and air pollution in June. - Bernama