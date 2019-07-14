Johor Dosh to inspect construction sites starting today

JOHOR BARU: The Johor Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) will be carrying out its regular enforcement operations on-site throughout Johor starting today.

Its director, Dasuki Mohd Heak, said the operation, which will run until July 18, will involve checks at 50 selected construction sites.

“The operation is carried out to ensure compliance by employers or contractors to the laws under Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, the Factories and Machinery Act 1967 and the Factories and Machinery (Building Operations and Works of Engineering Construction) (Safety) Regulations 1986.

“It will also focus more on the construction sites that involve high-rise works and lifting works in construction areas,” he said in a statement, here today.

As of June this year, the number of fatal accidents at construction sites in the state has reduced, to seven persons as compared to 18 in the same period last year.

“Last year, we conducted 514 on-site inspections. From these inspections, we have issued a total of 473 notices for improvement, 437 stop-work notices and 486 directive letters.

“In addition, 189 cases have been compounded while 30 cases have been charged in court with a total fine of RM209,500 for various offences and legal breach,” he said.

At the same time, he also reminded and urged all parties involved in the construction industry to carry out their respective responsibilities and carry out preventive measures to ensure that construction sites and its surrounding areas are safe and conducive. — Bernama