Johor education authorities to take immediate action over damage in 4 schools

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Education Department and Kota Tinggi District Education Office have been asked to take immediate action to fix damaged infrastructure and facilities in four schools in the district.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the damage to windows, roofs and toilets involved Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tan Sri Jaafar Albar, SMK Bandar Easter, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Setia Jaya and SK Bandar Easter.

“We will do our best to provide a more conducive environment for all school children,“ he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

He said his visit to Kota Tinggi yesterday was to inspect the state of infrastructure, operation and preparation of schools ahead of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 examination.

Apart from reviewing the SPM 2021 English Speaking Test being held at SMK Tan Sri Jaafar Albar and SMK Bandar Easter, he also gave words of encouragement to SPM and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia candidates at these schools.

“I share about the aspiration to implement the concept of Sekolahku SEJAHTERA through 14 key elements such as fun, safe, healthy, ethics, empathy and articulation. These elements need to be applied naturally among children in particular,” said Radzi. SPM will take place from March 2 to 29. — Bernama