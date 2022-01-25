Johor election: BN can use same approach used for Malacca polls

KOTA BHARU: Barisan Nasional (BN) can use the same approach in the coming Johor State Election as the one it adopted en route to winning the Malacca polls as the strategy proved effective for the party.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said, however, the party machinery would support whatever strategy that is used.

“BN can use the approach and strategy that was employed during the Malacca state polls because it (BN) has a chance to win the Johor state election,” he told reporters after paying a courtesy call on Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob at Kompleks Kota Darulnaim here today.

Previously, Johor BN had said that it was considering the possibility of contesting the upcoming Johor state election on its own as it was confident of winning two-thirds of the 56 contested state seats.

In the Malacca polls last November, the BN won 21 out of the 28 state seats it contested and, thus, secured a majority of more than two-third to form the state government.

Elaborating on his meeting with Ahmad, Mahdzir said the Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) and Kelantan state government today agreed to expedite the process of land acquisition for projects that benefit the people.

“This land acquisition involves projects under the KPLB and South Kelantan Development Authority (KESEDAR) agencies. A special task force that was set up previously will be streamlined following the agreement reached today and a five-month target has been set to get the initiatives moving,” he said. — Bernama