Johor election: PAS to continue serving people with PN: Idris Ahmad

BUKIT GANTANG: PAS would continue with its alliance with Perikatan Nasional (PN) to serve the people and will also keep an open mind over the Johor state election results yesterday, said its vice-president Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad (pix).

He said although PN only won three seats -- Bukit Kepong, Maharani and Endau -- in the State Legislative Assembly, the coalition would continue to work together to nurture the concept of unity ahead of the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Do not measure results based on the Melaka and Johor state elections. We are still new together. We accept defeat and will prepare a plan to move ahead to face GE15. What is important is unity,“ he said after the prize-giving ceremony of the Bukit Gantang parliamentary constituency futsal competition, here, today.

In the Johor state election, Barisan Nasional won 40 of the 56 seats, followed by Pakatan Harapan (11), PN (three), MUDA (one) and PKR (one).

Meanwhile, Idris, who is the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), said religious leaders including ustaz should hold talks and ceramah to raise people’s awareness of the importance of being inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine.

“PAS does not only speak about Islam but also health matters as this is part of Islam. If we are sick, we need to look for medicine, cures. Likewise, to counter myths, we have to speak using facts via lectures and ceramah on why it is important to take the vaccine,“ he added. — Bernama