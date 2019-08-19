Johor ex-army association lodges report against tycoon Koon

JOHOR BARU: Forty members of non-pensionable ex-army veterans welfare association, Pekebat gathered outside North Johor Baru District Police Headquarters here today, before lodging a police report against two individuals.

The protestors had gathered around 8.30pm prior to making the report at 10am against tycoon Koon Yew Yin and one Tan Jun Xian Rayson.

The association’s chairman, major (retd) Md Razali Md Lani claimed Koon’s blog post that the army does nothing but eat and sleep was an insult to the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

“We are disappointed and belittled by Koon Yiew Yin’s statement which is a cause for grave concern that can disturb the peace.

“We urge the police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to act immediately and investigate thoroughly,“ he told media after lodging the police report.

He said Tan should also be investigated for degrading the MAF by comparing it with China’s army.

Tan allegedly posted a rude comment in Facebook on the May 13 tragedy.

“We will not accept his apology as a lesson to individuals or associations who challenged or threatened the country’s security,“ Md Razali said.

Meanwhile, North Johor Baru police chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad confirmed that police had received a report from the association. — Bernama