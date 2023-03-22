Johor exco: 7,736 individuals lost jobs from January to March 3

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A total of 7,736 people were recorded to have lost their jobs between January and March 3, based on the statistics under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) Employee Insurance Scheme (EIS), the Johor State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said that of the total, 202 of them were aged between 15 and 30.

As such, the government, through Socso, has forged strategic cooperation with several agencies through the formation of the MyFutureJobs Satellite Centres aimed at helping those who are looking for jobs in the suburbs and villages to get job placement services.

“So far, there are 21 MyFutureJobs Satellite Centres in Johor, including the Tanjung Sedili (Kota Tinggi) Rural Community Cent (PKD); Air Merah (Mersing) PKD; and Kampung Semangar Dalam (Kota Tinggi) Digital Economic Centres (PEDi),” he said during the winding up session at the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar, here, today.

In addition, Mohd Hairi (BN-Larkin) said the Johor Human Capital Strategic Unit is conducting a study with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia on the supply and demand of labour in Johor, covering the collection of complete information data on the actual demand for workforce in the state.

“This study will be a reference benchmark for the government in particular and ministries and agencies involved in drafting a plan that covers comprehensive and industry-friendly government policies so that Johor continues to be competitive and prosper in the domestic and international economy,” he added.

In addition, he said the Johor Human Capital Strategic Unit has also formed the Johor State Human Capital Steering Committee as a platform for sharing and gathering information related to the scope of employment, skills and industry opportunities by bringing together agencies related to human capital development and industry players.

With the establishment of the committee, he said new strategies can be formulated to help the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes, thus, producing a highly-skilled workforce according to different expertise and filling job opportunities as a result of investments in Johor. - Bernama