Johor expects to fully vaccinate all adults by Oct

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government is optimistic of achieving a vaccination rate of 100 per cent of its adult population for single doses by mid-September and 100 per cent for the complete two doses by October.

In a Facebook posting yesterday, Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (pix) said as of Aug 18, Johor has recorded a vaccination rate of 63.6 per cent of its adult population for first doses and 32.1 per cent for those who have completed two doses.

“I chaired the Johor Security Council’s special meeting to discuss issues involving the Covid-19 pandemic control management.

“Insya Allah, with the vaccination capacity of up to 78,500 (doses) a day, we expect to achieve the targeted vaccination rate.

“Hence, I call on all Johor residents to continue to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) so as to break the chain of the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ismail, in his tweet, said Johor was among states with the highest number of vaccines but its vaccination rate is still relatively low.

“However, I believe the vaccination rate will increase soon. I will continue to monitor and push the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) mayor Datuk Mohd Hafiz Ahmad said 2,500 individuals in five villages in the district are expected to receive their first dose of vaccination soon through the Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach programme.

“The vaccination programme uses modified buses to enable the public to receive their vaccines, especially residents in remote areas such as Orang Asli settlements,” he told reporters after inspecting the programme at Dewanraya Kampung Sungai Melayu here, today.

Today’s vaccination programme at Kampung Sungai Melayu saw 570 recipients getting their vaccination, he said, adding that the programme will be expanded to Gelang Patah and Kampung Pok.

-Bernama