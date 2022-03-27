Johor-Federal govt to ensure smooth reopening of M’sia-S’pore border

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor and Federal governments are working together on preparations to ensure the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore land border on Friday will run smoothly, says Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Onn Hafiz said he had chaired the Border Reopening Preparatory Task Force meeting and would continue to monitor its (border reopening) preparedness.

“Thank you to all parties and agencies who have worked hard towards the reopening of this border,” he said on his official Facebook page, while also sending out prayers and best wishes to the Sultan and Johor.

On Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, in a joint statement issued by their respective offices said both countries had agreed to open land borders for fully vaccinated travellers beginning April 1, in line with the transition to the COVID-19 endemic phase.

Both countries will also allow travellers who are fully vaccinated to cross the land border without having to undergo quarantine or COVID-19 testing, including pre-departure and on-arrival tests. - Bernama