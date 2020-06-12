Johor firemen rescue two children trapped in car in separate incidents

JOHOR BARU: Johor Jaya and Muar Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) personnel rescued two children who were trapped in car in two incidents in Taman Permas here and Taman Indah near Muar, last night.

Johor Jaya BBP Operation Commander PBK II Mohamad Kamal Shahri said in the first incident at about 8pm at a hotel in Jalan Permas 10, Taman Permas, the five-month-old baby boy, along with his two older siblings, was believed to have been left by his parents in the car while they went in to register for check-in.

“The two older children then went out and left the baby brother, Akil Nor Iman Anuar alone and locked inside the Naza Citra car,” he said, adding that the boy was trapped for less than 10 minutes before firemen succeeded in getting him out.

In the second incident two hours later, Muar BBP Operation Commander PBK II Zuraimi Harun said it involved Latifah Umairah Azizi, 10, who was trapped inside a Proton Persona car at shop lots in Taman Indah.

“The parents went to buy groceries at the nearby shop and left her inside the car with the engine on, but when they came back, the child was asleep,” he said in a statement.

“As they could not wake her up, they called for help and our team managed to rescue the sleepy girl in just 10 minutes,” he added. - Bernama