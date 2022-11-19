Johor first state in the Peninsula to get official GE15 results

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor became the first state in the peninsula to obtain official results for the 15th General Election (GE15) involving four parliamentary seats, based on the official results released by the Election Commission as of 10.25 pm.

Barisan Nasional (BN) won three seats, namely Simpang Renggam, Pengerang and Kota Tinggi while Pakatan Harapan (PH) won Labis.

Johor BN chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad seized the Simpang Renggam seat by defeating incumbent Dr Maszlee Malik (PH), Kamal Kusmin (Pejuang) and Mohd Fazrul Kamat from Perikatan Nasional (PN) with a majority of 1,821 votes.

UMNO vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin defeated his two opponents, Mohamad Ridhwan Rasman (PN) and Onn Jaafar (PH) with a majority of 8,390 votes while UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said defeated Fairulnizar Rahmat (PN) and Datuk Seri Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh (PH), to retain the Pengerang parliamentary seat with a 5,010 vote-majority.

The Labis parliamentary seat which saw a three-cornered fight, was won by incumbent Pang Hok Liong from PH who defeated his two challengers, Datuk Chua Tee Yong (BN) and Alvin Chang Teck Kiam (PN) with a majority of 2,833 votes.

The tallying of votes in other parliamentary seats is still ongoing. - Bernama