Johor flood evacuees increase to 707 at 10 centres tonight

JOHOR BARU: The number of flood evacuees in Johor rose to 707 from 164 families last night, compared to 227 from 47 families yesterday afternoon.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said that as of 8pm, the evacuees were housed at 10 relief centres (PPS) - six in Muar, three in Tangkak and one in Pontian.

“Pontian was the latest district to have been hit by floods, forcing the opening of the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Penerok at 7pm to house 43 people from 12 families in Kampung Penghulu Bakar, Jalan Makan and Kampung Sungai Buntu,“ he said in a statement.

Vidyananthan said 143 people from 30 families in Muar were at the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bandar Maharani; SMK Dato’ Sri Amar Diraja (48 people, 12 families); SMK Sungai Abong (56 people, 12 families); SMK Tengku Mahkota (70 people, 15 families); SK Sungai Raya (45 people, 14 families) and SK Parit Keroma (78 people, 19 families).

He said in Tangkak, 224 people from 50 families were at SK Parit Bunga, SK Tanjung Gading 5 and Dewan Serbaguna Penghulu Long.

He said the weather in Johor was reported to be cloudy. - Bernama