JOHOR BARU: The flood situation in Johor is improving as of noon today, with the number of victims dropping to 145 people from 40 families.

Last night, the recorded number of victims was 166 from 47 families.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said this drop in numbers follows the closure of the last temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Batu Pahat, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Aman, at 10am today.

He said this means that Muar is the only district still affected by floods.

“In Muar, there are two PPS still operating. One is the PPS in SK Seri Menanti which currently accommodates 95 people from 26 families from Kampung Sarang Buaya.

“Meanwhile, the PPS at SK Orang Kaya Ali is accommodating 50 people from 14 families from Kampung Seri Menanti ,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama