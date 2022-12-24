Johor flood situation recovers; last PPS in Segamat closed

JOHOR BAHRU: The flood situation in Johor has fully recovered, with the closure of the last temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Segamat this afternoon.

The state Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, said that the PPS at Kampung Batu Badak hall, which had been open since last Dec 11 and accommodated 32 victims from 11 families, was closed at 5 pm today.

All the victims have returned to their respective homes in Kampung Seberang Batu Badak and Kampung Batu 5.

“The weather is reported to be sunny in all districts as of 5 this afternoon,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, data from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) shows that four rivers are at alert level, namely Sungai Muar (Buloh Kasap), with a height of 8.25 metres (m); Sungai Muar (Kampung Awat), at 19.33m; Sungai Sembrong (Sembrong Dam), at 10.05m and Sungai Ayer Hitam (Kampung Paya Embun), at 4.77m. - Bernama