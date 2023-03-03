Johor floods: Mosques to open as relief centres

BATU PAHAT: The Johor government has opened the main mosques in flood-affected areas in the state as additional relief centres, following the increase in the number of flood evacuees.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman, Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid, said that it was a contingency plan taken by the state government, to accommodate the high increase in the population affected by the floods.

As of 1 pm today, a total of seven mosques in the Batu Pahat district have been opened to serve as relief centres, namely Pekan Sri Medan Mosque, Parit Jayus Mosque, Parit Baru Mosque, Simpang Tiga Parit Sulong Mosque, Kampung Parit Betong Mosque, Kampung Parit Jambi Mosque and Parit Andin 3 Mosque.

He said that the move was also to ease congestion in the existing relief centres.

“The opening of these mosques as relief centres follows guidelines provided to safeguard the sanctity of the mosques.

“There were some residents who had to spend the night in their cars last night, as the water rose quickly, and it just so happened that the existing relief centres could not accommodate them,” said Mohd Fared.

He said this to reporters after accompanying Johor Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, to the relief centre at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Yong Peng 1, here, today.

As of 12 noon today, a total of 218 centres were opened statewide, involving more than 30,000 flood evacuees.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Mohd Fared said that mosques statewide held special prayers after Friday prayers, today, seeking Allah’s protection for the well-being of the people and state. - Bernama