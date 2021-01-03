Johor floods: number of evacuees continues to rise

JOHOR BAHRU: Floods in Johor have now affected seven districts with the number of evacuees rising to 5,818 people from 1,540 families as of 8am today, compared to 1,780 victims from 500 families last night.

Johor State Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan said Mersing and Pontian were the latest flood-affected districts, apart from Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Johor Bahru, Kulai and Batu Pahat.

He said 28 more temporary relief centres (PPS) had been opened, namely two in Mersing, Pontian (one), Kluang (19), Kota Tinggi (14), Johor Bahru (13), Kulai (lima) and two in Batu Pahat.

This brings the total number of PPS operating in the state to 56.

“In Mersing, a total of 57 victims from 14 families were evacuated to two PPS, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tenglu and SK Air Papan.

“SK Tenglu is housing 16 victims involving four families from Kampung Tenglu, while 41 victims from 10 families from Kampung Air Papan are taking shelter at SK Air Papan,” he said in a statement today.

Vidyananthan said in Pontian, six victims from one family from Kampung Ulu Pulai were placed at Dewan Masjid Kampung Ulu Pulai which was opened at 10pm last night.

He said so far, the five existing PPS have recorded an increase in the number of evacuees, with relief centres in Kluang is currently accommodating a total of 1,826 victims, Kota Tinggi (868), Johor Bahru (2,452), Kulai (581) and Batu Pahat (28).

Jalan Johor Bahru-Kota Mersing has been closed to all types of vehicles after it was inundated with 0.2 m of water. — Bernama