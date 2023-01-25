Johor floods: Number of evacuees rises to 2,912

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of flood victims in Johor continued to rise to 2,912 as of midnight last night compared with 1,703 at 8pm, with Mersing the latest district to be affected.

The State Disaster Management Committee said in a statement, 14 temporary flood relief centres (PPS) were opened in the districts of Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Mersing and Segamat, bringing the total to 30.

“Segamat continues to be the district most affected by floods with 1,392 people from 393 families placed in 13 PPS, followed by Kluang involving 785 people from 223 families housed at nine PPS,” it said, adding that in Kota Tinggi, a total of 471 victims from 120 families were taking shelter at six PPS, while in Mersing 264 people from 97 families were placed in two PPS.

It said in addition to the three roads in Kota Tinggi (Jalan Ladang Siang, Jalan Lok Heng-Sungai Mas and Jalan Perani), Jalan Senai-Gemas and Jalan Jabi-Bukit Tempurung in Segamat were closed to all vehicles.

Meanwhile, data from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage shows that four rivers in Johor have breached the danger level with an upward trend, namely Sungai Muar (river mouth of Sungai Gemas) at 19.12 metres, Sungai Lenik (Chaah Plantation) at 7.34 metres, Sungai Segamat (Segamat Kecil) at 37.9 metres and Sungai Kahang (Kampung Contoh) at 15.11 metres. - Bernama