Johor floods: Number of evacuees rises to 3,697

JOHOR BAHRU: The flood situation in Johor has worsened with the number of evacuees in the state rising to 3,967 people as at noon, compared to 3,612 this morning.

The state disaster management committee (JBPN) said six more temporary relief centres (PPS) have been opened, bringing the total number to of PPS to 41 in five districts.

“Segamat is the worst-affected district, with 1,417 people from 399 families evacuated to 16 relief centres, followed by Kluang with 1,191 people from 341 families at 11 PPS,“ the committee said in a statement.

In Kota Tinggi, 568 people from 138 families are seeking shelter at six relief centres, while in Mersing, 640 people from 194 families are housed at four PPS.

In Batu Pahat, 151 people from 32 families were placed at two relief centres, while two PPS were opened in Muar in preparation for possible floods.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a danger-level continuous heavy rain warning for the Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi,and Johor Bahru districts.

It said Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, and Pontian districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall, today.

Three rivers in Johor have passed the danger level with an upward trend, namely Sungai Muar (the river mouth of Sungai Gemas) which is at a 19.13 metres (m), Sungai Segamat (Segamat Kecil) at a level of 37.55 m, and Sungai Kahang (Kampung Contoh) at 15.7m. - Bernama