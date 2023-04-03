Johor floods: Security personnel work tirelessly as Panchor police station shuts temporarily

MUAR: The Panchor police station, here, has been temporarily closed after it was hit by floods this morning.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said following the temporary closure, matters involving police reports can be done at any other nearby police station.

“However, periodic patrols by the police in flood-affected areas will continue to ensure the safety of properties,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama show that the flood situation in the district is still under control with a total of 3,492 victims placed in 20 temporary evacuation centres.

The water level in Sungai Muar, which separates Tangkak and Muar towns, rose higher than usual with rain from morning to noon, but weather conditions gradually improved later in the day.

Meanwhile, traders and residents were seen actively carrying out their daily activities as usual.

Security personnel consisting of the Civil Defence Force (APM), the Fire and Rescue Department, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Armed Forces worked tirelessly to evacuate flood victims and send aid to the relief centres, despite fatigue setting in.

Bernama newsmen also had the opportunity to join the APM Melaka Tengah team on a three-tonne truck to deliver essential goods to three relief centres around Lenga.

Those seeking shelter there, made up of various races, have been away from their respective homes for almost four days.

“I do miss home, but it’s okay to be here for our own safety,” said a resident who only wanted to be known as Wong when met at SJK (C) Lenga.

Non-governmental organisations such as Pertubuhan Ikram Malaysia Muar also helped out by providing items such as sanitary napkins, diapers, toothbrushes, tissues and bathing soap. - Bernama