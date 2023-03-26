Johor fully recovers from floods, last two evacuation centres in Batu Pahat closed

BATU PAHAT: The floods in the Johor have fully receded with the last two remaining temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in this district being closed at noon today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the two PPS concerned are Dewan Orang Ramai Yong Peng Public Hall which housed 79 people from 22 families and the PPS at SK Sri Medan National School that had sheltered 62 people from 15 families.

The affected residents started returning to their respective homes following the ‘banjir termenung ‘ (stagnant floodwatets) in their areas having receded completely.

So far, Sungai Bekok at the Bekok Dam is at the warning level of 18.92 metres, while two rivers are at the alert level, namely Sungai Lenik at Ladang Chaah (5.07m) and Sungai Sembrong River at the Sembrong Dam (10.66m).

The weather was fine in all districts in the state as of midday.

Johor was hit by floods since Feb 28, displacing more than 85,000 residents in 10 districts and the flooding was described as one of the worst, almost like the flood disaster in the state in 2006. - Bernama