Johor gets special allocation to address shortage in medical assets, human resource

KUALA LUMPUR: The Johor Health Department (JKN) will receive 35 nurses and other permanent staff including assistant medical officers while several other contract positions are waiting to be confirmed, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Dr Zaliha said she took note of the recent visit made by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi to Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) and Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) in Johor Bahru that are facing a shortage in medical assets and human resource, particularly medical officers and nurses that led to the closure of two wards and 10 operating rooms.

She said the issue was on the Health Ministry’s (MOHE) radar, adding it was working towards finding immediate solutions.

“MOH is always committed to addressing the issue of shortage of healthcare workers at its facilities in the best possible way to ensure that the deployment of healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and others meet the current needs of a facility.

“Data updating and mapping is carried out to ensure that there is no maldistribution of staff and it can also identify the optimal needs and requirements of operations in any hospital or health clinic,“ she said in a statement today.

Dr Zaliha said MOHE has approved a special allocation of RM771,600 to purchase medical and non-medical assets to reopen both wards such as bed sets, Defib With Pacing, Basic Dinamp, Vital Sign 4 Channel, ECG Machine, Portable X-Ray Viewer, among other things.

Besides that, the operating expenditure allocation warrant totalling RM634,916 has been channelled to Johor JKN for the procurement of non-medical assets to meet the urgent needs at the two hospitals.

She also expressed thanks to all parties for their concern in ensuring that the people are provided with the best health services.

“Such whole of government and whole of society approach is among the key points outlined in the Health White Paper which will be tabled in Parliament on June 13.

“This is to guarantee equal access to more sustainable health services, and it is future-proof,“ she added. - Bernama