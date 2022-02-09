Johor goes to the polls on March 12

PETALING JAYA: The Election Commission (EC) has set March 12 as polling day for the 15th Johor state election.

Nomination day is February 26 and early polling will be held on March 8.

This was announced by EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh at a press conference after chairing a special meeting on the Johor state election.

The state elections are called after the state government requested for the state assembly to be dissolved, with the consent of Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Johor has 56 seats in its assembly, but the Kempas seat remains vacant following the death of its assemblyman, Datuk Osman Sapian, last year.

Osman’s death leaves the Barisan Nasional-Perikatan Nasional-led government with a slim one-seat majority over Pakatan Harapan.

Before its dissolution, the assembly was made up of Barisan Nasional (16 seats), Perikatan Nasional (12) and Pakatan Harapan (27).