Johor gov’t asked to study implementation of carbon credits

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government has been asked to consider conducting a study on having regulations to enable the implementation of carbon credits or carbon transactions in Johor.

State Select Committee on Climate Change and Disaster Management chairman Anuar Abd Manap (pix) said this effort was important as revenues from taxes (carbon credit) could be channeled as state disaster allocations.

He said carbon credits can be implemented in Johor through local authorities (PBT), including those involving development applications from industries.

“Any industry that is found releasing high levels of carbon, they have to pay back the value of the carbon released to the government, regardless of whether it is the state government or federal.

“This will indirectly provide additional income to the government and that income, we can use to help matters related to (management of) disasters caused by climate change,” he told reporters at the sidelines of the Johor State Assembly meeting here today.

Earlier during the state assembly session, the implementation of carbon credits was among the 10 recommendations put forward by Anuar.

He said the committee also suggested that the state government provide an allocation to the Johor Malaysian Meteorological Department for the addition of Auxiliary Automatic Meteorological Stations throughout the state.

“In order to improve governance at temporary evacuation centres (PPS), the state government is proposed to create an integrated database that contains all information regarding flood management, including a list of names of heads of households affected by the floods.

“This database should always be updated and can be used for the purpose of rescue and assistance and also post-flood aid,” he added. -Bernama