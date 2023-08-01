Johor govt always concern about Orang Asli’s socio-economic development: Sultan Ibrahim

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government is always concerned about the socio-economic development and welfare of the Orang Asli community, says the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Sultan Ibrahim said the Orang Asli community was not a marginalised group, on the contrary, the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) constantly ensured that the community continues to develop and progress.

“At the same time, JAKOA also needs to be more aware, especially concerning the administration of settlements or villages of the Orang Asli community where the Tok Batin or village head also plays an important role,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

The Johor Ruler said apart from community development being a priority, JAKOA must pay attention to the selection of Tok Batin by ensuring that the individual must be from within the tribe and not an outsider.

“The Tok Batins also need to know their functions and roles. At the same time, no party should take advantage by inciting the Orang Asli community,“ said Sultan Ibrahim.

Sultan Ibrahim advised the Orang Asli community to always ensure the cleanliness and beauty of their respective settlements and to maintain their health.

Meanwhile, Sultan Ibrahim said the multiracial community that lives in unity has always been the backbone of the Johor people.

“For this reason, there is a need for certain rules to maintain this harmony and well-being, including in relation to the construction of houses of worship. I call on all citizens to obey these rules for the sake of universal well-being,“ he added.

According to the post, Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to the Johor state secretary, Tan Sri Datuk Azmi Rohani, Johor Mufti, Datuk Yahya Ahmad, and representatives from Johor JAKOA and Johor Baru District JAKOA. - Bernama