Johor govt collaborates with petrol stations to market local entrepreneur products

BATU PAHAT: The Johor government plans to work with all operators of petrol station in the state, including those on the highways in an effort to help introduce and market the products of local entrepreneurs.

State Investment, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resource Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Izhar Ahmad said the first phase of the collaboration would involve 17 Petronas petrol stations by the end of this month.

He said for the next phases, the committee would also work with all other petrol stations to market the products of the entrepreneurs involved which would be led by the Perbadanan Usahawan Johor Bhd (PUJB).

“Highway users will find local products such as snacks, Johor handicrafts and others when they stop at the petrol station.

“We plan to implement this programme because most petrol stations are the main gateways to the state. This is a state government project to help entrepreneurs,” he told reporters after the Cooperative Societies Commission (SKM) Walkabout Programme here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Izhar said there were 23 cooperatives in the state that had been selected to receive a fund of RM15,000 as sales subsidy on necessities and food through the Koperasi Prihatin Rakyat Sales Programme under the Pemulih initiative.

“One of the cooperatives is Koperasi Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Senggarang which carries out wholesale and retail activities and also sells community necessities.

“This cooperative is unique, when we hear about school cooperatives, we usually think of selling books and school equipment, but it is different for the SMK Senggarang cooperative which has also been able to earn almost RM1 million income a year,“ he said. — Bernama