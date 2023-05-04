Johor govt fully supports Orang Asli land being placed under Sultanate Land: MB

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government today expressed full support for the proposal of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, that Orang Asli land in the state be placed under Sultanate Land so that no party can do as they please.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) said the state government is very sensitive and concerned about the Orang Asli being exploited by irresponsible quarters in Johor.

He said to continue to protect and safeguard the rights of the Orang Asli in the state, the existing laws will continue to be used, including the Orang Asli Act 1954 (Act 134).

“Also the Sultanate Land Enactment 1934; National Land Code (Act 828); Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) and Johor Land Rules 1966.

“Recently, the state government has received various complaints about the exploitation of Orang Asli by irresponsible parties for personal gain,” he said in a statement today.

This includes the illegal exploration of Orang Asli reserve lands for commercial purposes, as well as making Orang Asli guides hunt wildlife protected under the Wildlife Conservation Act.

There are also Orang Asli who have been used to illegally extract forest products, such as agarwood and valuable metals.

“For information, any area that has been gazetted as Sultanate Land does not mean that the land is the personal property of the Sultan, but that the land is protected by the Sultan so that no party can take advantage or abuse the reserve land.

“His Majesty is the custodian of this reserve land, to continue to protect the rights and interests of the Orang Asli in Johor, and the Orang Asli community can use and enjoy forest products as stipulated in the Orang Asli Act 1954,” he said.

Onn Hafiz also explained that history has proven that, since the reign of the late Sultan Abu Bakar and before the existence of the Orang Asli Act 1954, the position and settlement of the Orang Asli in Johor has been protected and safeguarded by the Sultan of Johor.

Onn Hafiz said that the state government hoped that no party would try to argue or confuse the Orang Asli further.

“Don’t distort the state government’s sincere intention.

“If any party needs clarification or more detailed information, they can contact the Johor Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa),” said the Machap assemblyman.

On March 16, Sultan Ibrahim, when opening the Johor State Assembly, expressed his disappointment over the discovery that some from the Orang Asli community had been illegally clearing forest reserves for large-scale rubber and oil palm cultivation.

His Majesty believes there are outside parties behind the matter, who are trying to take advantage by using Orang Asli’s rights as an excuse.

Therefore, Sultan Ibrahim urged the state government to put the Orang Asli settlement and reserve back under Sultanate Land, so that no party can do as they please. - Bernama