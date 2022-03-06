Johor govt paying close attention to Felda settlers’ housing - MB

JOHOR BAHRU: Housing for the second generation of Felda settlers and infrastructure in Felda settlements are among the matters being given close attention by the Johor state government to ensure that the welfare of the settlers is well looked after.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (pix) said with the newly established Johor State Housing Development Corporation, the state government was committed to developing housing estates in urban and rural areas, especially to meet the needs of the B40 (lower income) and M40 (middle income) groups and beyond to Felda areas.

“I am committed to caring for the second generation of Felda settlers. In Ikhtiar Barisan Nasional (BN) (in the BN’s manifesto for the Johor state election), we have stated our commitment to provide up to 3,200 generation lots, which means lots for housing desired by the second generation (of Felda settlers).

“This is something that I believe can fulfill the wishes of those who are in Felda settlements in Johor because Johor has the second largest Felda acreage in the country, so we also need to take this into account and take the appropriate measures, ”said Hasni, who is also Johor BN chairman.

Hasni told this to moderator Irfan Faruqi when appearing as a guest on the “Suara Johor” programme broadcast by Bernama TV today.

Apart from that, the state government has allocated RM30 million for maintaining roads and drainage systems in Felda areas to ensure that they are in good condition.

“In Ikhtiar Johor, I highlighted clearly, if possible, the maintenance of infrastructure in Felda areas be handed over to the state government.

“Let the state government handle it, let the state government manage Felda infrastructure because of the effect of delays, late or urgent requests, it has an impact on the state government,“ added Hasni.

He further said that Johor BN has suggested to the Federal government that a representative from each Felda settlement in Johor be on the Felda Board of Directors so that the voices of settlers and families from Felda areas can be raised directly and monitored more effectively.

“That is one of our efforts to ensure that the Felda community will not be forgotten, in fact, we are focusing on ways to continue to develop these Felda areas,“ said the Menteri Besar.

Hasni also expressed his gratitude to the federal government for its decision to write off RM8.3 billion in settlers’ debts. — Bernama