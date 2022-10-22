Johor govt plans to build new road between Pekan Nanas and Ulu Choh

PONTIAN: The Johor government plans to build a new road linking Pekan Nenas here to Ulu Choh, Iskandar Puteri, to make it easier for residents in Pontian to commute, especially those working in Johor Bahru. t6o commute.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the project would cost about RM65 million.

“The road between Pekan Nanas and Johor Bahru has become increasingly congested lately, as it is the main route for residents in this to go to Johor Bahru. A bridge has been built at Gelang Patah and when its opens next year, it will shorten travel time from 45 minutes to only 15 minutes,” he said at a programme with the Chinese and Indian communities at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Yu Ming, Pekan Nanas here today.

Also present was Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng.

Onn Hafiz said the state government had allocated RM600,000 for the development of six Chinese villages in Pekan Nanas.

He also conveyed to the residents a message from the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, on His Majesty’s wish for the “Bangsa Johor” to be a model and be respected by others for their unity and cooperation with each other.

“His Majesty the Sultan of Johor wants the Bangsa Johor to together develop the state together and move as one family,“ he said.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz presented Deepavali aid from Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ) to 100 recipients. - Bernama