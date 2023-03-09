Johor govt ready to help surviving siblings of Segamat road crash

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government is ready to help the surviving family members of a tragic road crash that killed the parents and four of their children in Jalan Segamat-Kuantan on Friday.

State Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the state government will do all it can to assist the eldest sibling Abdul Rahman Amir Ruddin,19 and his brother Abdullah Amir, 15 after they were left orphaned.

Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said he was particularly affected by the tragedy because Abdul Rahman’s parents, Amir Ruddin Ismail, 46, was an imam at a mosque in Kluang while his mother, Norahimah Noor Muhammad, 43, taught at a religious school in Felda Kemedak, Segamat.

“... both victims in a way are close to my heart as they are employees under my portfolio. We will try to help the two young boys if there is anything that can be done for them. We share their grief and yesterday we provided a contribution,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Yesterday, Mohd Fared, along with Muar district officer Hasrin Kamal Hashim and Sungai Balang assemblyman Selamat Takim visited the eldest sibling in Kampung Parit Lapis, Parit Jawa in Muar.

“We recited prayers.. may the souls of the deceased be blessed by Allah. Amin.

“He (Abdul Rahman) is still in shock but he is a strong young man. We pray that he remains strong while facing this greatest test,” he said.

The road crash also claimed the lives of Abdul Rahman’s younger siblings, Fatimatulzahrah, 17; Seri Khadijah Aqilah, 13; Rufaidatul Asyariyah, 10; and Muhammad Assyakrawi, 5, after their Perodua Alza car was involved in a five-vehicle collision at Jalan Segamat-Kuantan, near Segamat.

Abdullah Amir, who was seriously injured in the incident, is currently being treated at Segamat Hospital. - Bernama