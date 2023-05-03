Johor govt thanks Anwar for his visit, commitment in flood relief work

SEGAMAT: The Johor government has expressed its appreciation to Anwar Ibrahim for visiting the state today to check out the flood situation and for his commitment to help the state deal with its worst flooding in years.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the prime minister’s commitment included approving an immediate allocation of RM50 million for flood-related needs, in addition to the RM10 million allocation announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi earlier.

“The prime minister also reiterated his stand to speed up the tender for the Flood Mitigation Plan in Johor and to consider applications for allocations to repair damaged roads and cover losses due to destroyed crops and livestock,” he said in a post on his Facebook.

The Machap state assemblyman said the state government was also grateful to the prime minister for immediately deploying more federal assets and officers for flood relief missions and his commitment to help in other post-flood works.

He also thanked the prime minister for visiting evacuees at the flood relief centres (PPS) at SK Gemereh and PPS SJK(C) Kg Tengah, and extending contributions to them.

According to him, Anwar also urged the people of Johor to follow the instructions of authorities and continue to help each other in facing this disaster.

Earlier, Anwar had attended a briefing on the flood situation in the state at 4th Regiment of Royal Artillery at Segamat Camp before visiting the two PPS.

The number of flood victims in Johor has increased to 46,742 as at 2 pm from 44,860 at 8 am today, with Batu Pahat being the worst-hit district. - Bernama