Johor govt to form committee to look into influx of foreigners

BATU PAHAT: The Johor state government plans to set up a special committee to control the influx of foreigners coming in to seek employment.

Chairman of the state Education, Human Resource, Science and Technology Committee Aminolhuda Hassan (pix) said at present, there was no agency controlling the entry of foreigners, especially those were illegal and not registered as workers.

He said the influx of foreigners into the state, especially those seeking employment, had been increasing over the years, and was a worrying trend as it affected the opportunities for locals to work in certain sectors.

“From our observation, there are four types of foreigners who come to work in this country and state.

“First, there are those who came in legally, second are those who use students’ passes, the third group use tourist pass and the last group came in illegally,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the break-of-fast session with village heads under the Parit Ya’ani state constituency at Masjid Felcra Sri Wangi here last night.

Aminolhuda said the main factor for foreigners coming to the state was the ample opportunities for jobs compared to their own countries. He said there were many entries into the state, especially the sea route which was more accessible compare to land and air routes.

“As Human Resource exco, I am also proposing that there be a health screening for foreign workers coming to this country, as is required of students who pursue their studies here.

“We will work with the health agencies in the state so that they (the foreigners) who are at risk or have certain illnesses which may endanger locals are not permitted to enter the state,” he said. — Bernama