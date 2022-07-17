Johor govt to provide cooking oil to Asnaf: Exco

BATU PAHAT: The Johor Government plans to provide subsidised cooking oil to the ‘asnaf’ (zakat recipients) in the state to overcome their difficulty in obtaining the item and ease their burden.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the matter would be discussed with the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAIJ) and the Johor Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) soon.

He said if the matter was agreed upon, MAIJ would act as an intermediary for distributing the cooking oil to the needy.

“The purpose is to make it easier for the asnaf and the cooking oil will be sold directly to them.

“All sales and purchases will be handled by MAIJ and it will send this cooking oil to their homes,“ he said at a press conference after officiating the ‘Johor Bersih’ programme at the Batu Pahat district level here today. — Bernama